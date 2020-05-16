Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

ARVN opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

