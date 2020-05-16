Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $14.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 52.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after acquiring an additional 220,952 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,326.15. The company has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.