Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 348 ($4.58) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 533 ($7.01).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 502 ($6.60) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 437.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51.

In related news, insider David W. Keens purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

