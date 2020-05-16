Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,959,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

