B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $49,728,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 599,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 572,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

