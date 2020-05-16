B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $14.15 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

