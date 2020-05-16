Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $162.92

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 162.92 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 163.57 ($2.15), with a volume of 242738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.18 ($2.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.04.

About Banco Santander (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

