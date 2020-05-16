Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Sells $3,448,750.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,448,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $113.49 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,674.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Bandwidth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bandwidth by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 126,434 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.