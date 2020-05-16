Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5,674.50 and a beta of 0.66. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,627 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

