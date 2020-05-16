Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $50,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.