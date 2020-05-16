Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($3.12).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baudax Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70.

