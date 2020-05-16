Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.93.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.