BidaskClub Downgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.83. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($20.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $267,589.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $813,657.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,991,171 shares of company stock worth $194,534,351.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $55,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 263,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 433,416 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 226.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,360,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,952,000 after buying an additional 130,749 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

