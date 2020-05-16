BidaskClub Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $536.75.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $503.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.97. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock worth $21,677,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charter Communications by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

