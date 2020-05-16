BidaskClub Lowers Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $294.15 million, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 0.75. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.