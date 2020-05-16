BidaskClub Lowers Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.25.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

