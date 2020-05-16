BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti cut their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

