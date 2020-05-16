bluebird bio Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.35). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($14.34) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.99) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $56.66 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $5,981,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

