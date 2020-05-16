B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at Morgan Stanley

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BME. Barclays lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 396.79 ($5.22).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 310.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.94. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

