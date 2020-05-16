Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Imperial Capital boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCEI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

BCEI opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 783,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 452,302 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 223,874 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

