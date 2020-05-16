BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading Up 5.6%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.81, approximately 6,106,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,718,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 704,713 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $93,920,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

