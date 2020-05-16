BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered BOSTON OMAHA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered BOSTON OMAHA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.03. BOSTON OMAHA has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 647,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 141,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

