Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.25 ($53.78).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock opened at €42.59 ($49.52) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.24.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.