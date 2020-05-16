Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

