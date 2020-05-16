Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,116.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo acquired 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $697.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

