Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is $2.08. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 847.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $792,404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $5,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

