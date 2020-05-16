Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 90,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

