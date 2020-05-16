Brokers Issue Forecasts for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $745.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.41 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $4,315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $2,356,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

