Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cable One Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cable One in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $8.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CABO. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,637.14.

CABO stock opened at $1,835.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,731.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,592.61. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $647,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

