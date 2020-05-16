Brokers Issue Forecasts for CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

