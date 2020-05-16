Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million.

SVC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 469.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,789,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 106.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

