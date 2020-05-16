Brokers Issue Forecasts for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Par Pacific in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

PARR opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.30 million.

In related news, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Par Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

