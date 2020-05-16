Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$219.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.09 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

CWB stock opened at C$19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.79. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,335.16. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,775.30. Insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,185 over the last three months.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

