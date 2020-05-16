Brokers Set Expectations for Cummins Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of CMI opened at $155.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

