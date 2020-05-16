Brokers Set Expectations for Genpact Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Genpact in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of G opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $1,229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genpact by 253.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Genpact by 54.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,213,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 428,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.