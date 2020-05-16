Brokers Set Expectations for Global Ship Lease Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 15.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 148,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.