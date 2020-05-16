BWS Financial Weighs in on Verso Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRS. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $475.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.11 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.