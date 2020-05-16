Caesars Entertainment Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

