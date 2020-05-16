Canaccord Genuity Boosts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $52.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.62.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

