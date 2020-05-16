Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sesen Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Shares of SESN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.40. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

