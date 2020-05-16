Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walt Disney by 170.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 91,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 113,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

