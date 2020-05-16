Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of NOG opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 2,000,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Insiders bought 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

