Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Continental Resources stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.56. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 13,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $5,121,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.