Capital One Financial Weighs in on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OMP. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of OMP opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

