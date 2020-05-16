CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CARREFOUR SA/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. CARREFOUR SA/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

