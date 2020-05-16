ChemoCentryx Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChemoCentryx in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 35,865 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,071,203.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,272,758 shares in the company, valued at $131,251,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $770,271.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,767,342. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.