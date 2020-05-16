Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.45.

Shares of CQP opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc purchased 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

