Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 16,155 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.