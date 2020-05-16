Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

