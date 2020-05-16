Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

